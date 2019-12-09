MUNICH - The teaser campaign for the new BMW M4 has officially kicked off, but it’s the racing version that the German carmaker is showing off first.
What you see here is an official rendering of the GT3 racing version of the next M4 and it’s set to become the new flagship of BMW’s customer racing portfolio.
The production car is set to be revealed in the coming months, and its design is sure to prove controversial, since it adopts the huge vertical kidney grille inspired by the 4 Series Concept that caused a stir at the Frankfurt Motor Show back in September.
On the performance front, the new M4 has AMG’s 375kW C63 firmly in its crosshairs, with power coming from the latest-generation straight-six turbopetrol engine that powers the new X3 M and X4 M models, but perhaps with a little more power.
BMW says the new M4’s engine will produce “more than 500 hp” which is 373kW in metric speak, and some reports have suggested that the final figure, for the Competition version, could be 380kW, with the standard model tuned to 358kW.