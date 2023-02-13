New-generation Hyundai Accent teased with edgy shape, Staria face

Seoul - Hyundai’s edgy new design language is filtering through to some of the brand’s once-bland concept cars, and the latest to receive a fresh look will be the Accent. Hyundai’s Indian division has posted three teaser images of its new-generation Verna sedan, which is badged as an Accent in some markets, including South Africa when it was marketed here.

Story continues below Advertisement

The current generation Hyundai Accent was never launched in South Africa, however, and it remains unclear whether the new version would get the nod locally, although it appears at this stage the importer is concentrating its local effort on the more popular SUV models. Judging by the teaser images, the new Verna / Accent will certainly have a more interesting design than its predecessor, with an edgy body shape that mimics the latest Elantra and a face that takes inspiration from the Staria. Hyundai has also spilled the beans on its power unit, confirming that the new Verna / Accent will be offered with a new 1.5-litre direct injection turbopetrol engine, no doubt in N Line trim.

Buyers of the turbo model will be able to choose between six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission options. Hyundai will also be offering a 1.5-litre normally aspirated MPI engine for more budget-conscious buyers, and this will be paired with either a six-speed manual or CVT transmission. The Korean carmaker is not telling us how powerful either of these models is, but it’s a safe bet that the turbo variant will offer well over 100kW. The MPI model, assuming it’s the same engine that powers the Creta, should be good for around 85kW.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The all-new Hyundai Verna is set to enthral you with superior performance and deliver a thrilling driving experience like never before,” Hyundai said. “It will be available in 4 trim options and has been packaged to deliver advanced safety, convenience and comfort.” That’s as much as the carmaker is telling us for now. Given that reservations are already open in India, it’s likely that the new compact sedan will be unveiled soon.