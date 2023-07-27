New-generation Mitsubishi Triton revealed with tough new look, more power

While the teaser images didn’t leave too much to the imagination, Mitsubishi has now fully revealed its all-new Triton bakkie. Not only has the exterior been completely reimagined, with a more square and truck-like appearance, but the new-generation Triton is also built around a new ladder frame chassis that’s said to improve torsional rigidity by 40% and bending rigidity by 60%.

And Triton fans will be pleased to note that some big improvements will be made beneath the bonnet. At the top of the range there’s a newly developed 4N16 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine, which boasts a new turbocharger and combustion system. With outputs rising to 150kW and 470Nm, it is once again competitive amongst its key bakkie rivals. Mitsubishi will also be offering a standard specification diesel engine in lesser priced versions, and here buyers will get to choose from two output levels: 135kW and 430Nm in the more powerful variant, and 110kW and 330Nm in the base models.

The new Triton continues to use Mitsubishi’s Super Select 4WD-II and Easy Select 4WD systems, and the former is equipped with a centre torque sensing Limited Slip Differential that distributes driving force at a ratio of 40% to the front and 60% to the rear. This variant also offers multiple driving settings, including Gravel, Mud, Sand and Rock modes. The Triton has been substantially modernised inside too, with a horizontal cockpit design, smarter materials and larger stowage areas. In terms of connectivity, it now comes with a wireless charging pad as well as USB A and C sockets.