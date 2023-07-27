New-generation Mitsubishi Triton revealed with tough new look, more power

While the teaser images didn’t leave too much to the imagination, Mitsubishi has now fully revealed its all-new Triton bakkie.
Not only has the exterior been completely reimagined, with a more square and truck-like appearance, but the new-generation Triton is also built around a new ladder frame chassis that’s said to improve torsional rigidity by 40% and bending rigidity by 60%.
And Triton fans will be pleased to note that some big improvements will be made beneath the bonnet.
At the top of the range there’s a newly developed 4N16 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine, which boasts a new turbocharger and combustion system. With outputs rising to 150kW and 470Nm, it is once again competitive amongst its key bakkie rivals.
Mitsubishi will also be offering a standard specification diesel engine in lesser priced versions, and here buyers will get to choose from two output levels: 135kW and 430Nm in the more powerful variant, and 110kW and 330Nm in the base models.
The new Triton continues to use Mitsubishi’s Super Select 4WD-II and Easy Select 4WD systems, and the former is equipped with a centre torque sensing Limited Slip Differential that distributes driving force at a ratio of 40% to the front and 60% to the rear. This variant also offers multiple driving settings, including Gravel, Mud, Sand and Rock modes.
The Triton has been substantially modernised inside too, with a horizontal cockpit design, smarter materials and larger stowage areas.
In terms of connectivity, it now comes with a wireless charging pad as well as USB A and C sockets.
On the tech front, the Triton is equipped with an improved range of driver assistance systems, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Warning with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, among others.
The new Mitsubishi Triton is available overseas in single cab, club cab and double cab body styles.
South African specifications will be released closer to launch.