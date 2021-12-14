New Honda Civic Type R teased ahead of 2022 debut

Suzuka, Japan - The next-generation Honda Civic Type R will make its debut in 2022, the Japanese carmaker has confirmed, and tiding us over until then is a new set of teaser images that show the hot hatch undergoing final testing at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan. Honda is still remaining tight-lipped about the technical specifics, but a company spokesperson did reveal earlier this year that the new Type R would be a manual only affair. That could prove something of a controversial move, given how buyers are increasingly gravitating towards auto and dual-clutch gearboxes in this segment, but clearly Honda is catering purely for the purists here and that probably bodes well for the rest of the dynamic package.

Beneath the bonnet, it is widely expected that the new Honda Civic Type R will come with an uprated version of the current 2.0-litre turbopetrol mill, which produces 228kW and 400Nm, and as before it’s likely to remain a front-wheel drive product despite previous rumours of an AWD version. The new model could be a bit more powerful though, as Honda’s latest teaser campaign describes it as the “best-performing Honda Civic Type R ever”. What we do know about the new performance hatch is that its exterior styling will be as aggressive as ever, with the teaser images clearly showing a large ‘ironing board’ type wing, triple exhaust outlets and huge black alloy wheels.