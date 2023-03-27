New Hyundai Sonata revealed abroad with daring new look

Seoul - Call it forbidden fruit if you will, but the Hyundai Sonata is no longer relevant to South Africans as it was discontinued after the seventh generation, because a big sedan without a fancy badge is just not something Mzansi wants. But it’s interesting to take a look at what we’re missing with the latest-generation Hyundai Sonata, revealed on Monday with an edgy new look.

Technically this is a facelift of the eighth-generation model, which was widely criticised for its frumpy face, but the new version does a complete about-turn with its sharp and angular new front, which also takes some inspiration from the Staria, with its “Seamless Horizon Lamp” upper lighting strip that extends across the bonnet. Round back you’ll find a swooping, spoiler-shaped boot lid and muffler-shaped rear garnish. Like most Hyundai models, the Sonata is available in N Line flavour, and with that comes a few sharper accents as well as 19-inch alloy wheels. Inside there’s a new “Panoramic Curved Display” stretching across the dashboard and combining a pair of 12.3-inch instrument and infotainment screens. Another modern touch is the shift-by-wire controller positioned behind the steering wheel.