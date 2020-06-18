New Kia Grand Sedona teased with 'SUV-inspired' design

Seoul - The MPV market, just like the sedan segment, has fallen victim to the mass migration towards SUVs in recent years.

But if you can’t beat ‘em, then why not join ‘em? That’s the approach that Kia seems to be taking with its next-generation Grand Sedona, which comes into view with the release of a teaser pic released on Thursday.

Kia is forthright about the fact that its new people mover has an SUV-inspired design, while also promising a “stronger, more stylish presence” and “futuristic new details”.

The newcomer is set to go on sale in its Korean home market in the third quarter of this year, with global markets to follow thereafter. Kia is promising to release new pictures and details about its fourth-generation Grand Sedona soon.

The Grand Sedona is not a common sight on South African roads, but the current model is still on sale, with Kia offering three variants - priced between R673 995 and R855 995 - and all are powered by the familiar 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine.