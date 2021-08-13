New Lamborghini Countach leaked ahead of imminent reveal

Pictures of the reincarnated Lamborghini Countach have leaked onto the internet ahead of the supercar’s imminent reveal, and although its design pays the necessary tribute to its forebear, it is perhaps more modern than retro. The pictures, which show us the car from all exterior angles, were posted on Twitter by Alejandro Salomon.

Of course, Lamborghini has not released any of the technical details as yet, but previous speculation pointed to it being based on the Sian, and the exterior design similarities that we see seem to back that theory. Ahí está pic.twitter.com/ehB1YvLZ5b — Alejandro Salomon (@salomondrin) August 12, 2021 Earlier this week Autocar reported that the new Lamborghini Countach would likely have a similar powertrain to the Sián, and here we’re talking about a 578kW 6.5-litre V12 assisted by a 25kW supercapacitor. The hybrid theory makes sense, given that Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann referred to the recently revealed Aventador LP 780 Ultimae as the company’s last purely-combustion-engined V12 production model.