New lap records for Porsche 911 GT3 RS and Taycan Turbo S at Buddh International Circuit

Two Porsche products have smashed the production car records for internal combustion and electric models at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in India. In a joint effort between Porsche and AutoCar India, the records were set in a Porsche 911 GT3 RS and a Taycan Turbo S driven by India’s first Formula 1 driver Narain Karthikeyan, with the lap times validated by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India, which is affiliated with the FIA.

Driving the GT3 RS, Narain Karthikeyan broke the previous record of 2m 00.266 seconds - set by Karthikeyan himself in a 911 GT2 RS in 2019 - and registered a new lap time of 1m 59.854 seconds. The new record makes the 386kW Porsche 911 GT3 RS the fastest production car around the Buddh International Circuit and the only one to lap the circuit under two minutes. “In the back section of the circuit, the GT3 RS comes into its own and it must be, I guess, 20-25km/h faster than the GT2 RS in the long D and the fast corners. That’s why you gain a lot of time. It’s a track weapon, fantastic to drive. I’m a big Porsche fan, they’ve done a great job with this car,” said Karthikeyan.

Besides the GT3 RS, the Taycan Turbo S also set a new lap record and became the fastest production EV around the BIC. The Taycan Turbo S is powered by a twin electric motor set-up that delivers power to all four wheels and generates 560kW with 1,050 Nm of torque. The four-door sports luxury EV, also driven by Karthikeyan, attacked the BIC and registered an impressive lap time of 2m 10.313 seconds.

After Karthikeyan’s lap with the Taycan Turbo S, the former F1 star sees a promising future for EVs. “I can’t believe how fast this thing accelerates. The steering is fantastic too. It’s so precise and has great feedback, which lets me accurately place the car on the track. EVs are so much more enjoyable to drive now and the fun factor in cars like this Taycan Turbo S is right up there. I think there’s a bright future for performance EVs,” said Karthikeyan. “With the 911 GT3 RS and Taycan Turbo S, we highlighted our inherent Porsche DNA,” said Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director, Porsche India.