New, larger Citroen C3 Aircross for emerging markets is under consideration for SA

Chennai, India - This is the new Citroen C3 Aircross for “developing markets” and it differs quite significantly from the European-focused model that we’ve known until now. For starters it’s quite bigger, with an overall length of 4.32m, making it 190mm longer than the Euro version and thanks to that it’s now being offered with a seven-seat layout as an option for the first time.

Specifically designed for South East Asian and South American markets, the new Citroen C3 Aircross will be built in India and Brazil. Indian and Brazilian sales will commence this year, with other markets following in 2024, and our contact at Stellantis South Africa tells us that the new model is under investigation for our market, although no specific time lines have been given at this stage. This is the second Citroen product designed for emerging markets, following the release of the new Indian-built C3 crossover hatchback, which is due to launch in South Africa in May.

The new SUV sticks to Citroen’s somewhat quirky design idiom, with a two-tier lighting system at the front and a wide C-pillar that makes it resemble a slightly downsized C5 Aircross. © Arnaud Taquet @ ContinentalProductions Customers will be able to make theirs a bit more unique too thanks to contrasting roof colour options. The new C3 Aircross should be family-friendly, with the five-seat version offering a luggage capacity of up to 482 litres.