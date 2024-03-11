New Mercedes-AMG E53 revealed as six-cylinder hybrid with up to 450kW

Sticking to its six-cylinder guns but embracing hybrid tech, the new Mercedes-AMG E53 4Matic is as powerful as the outgoing E63 S model, under launch control at least. Revealed on Monday, the new ‘deputy’ performance model pairs an upgraded 3.0-litre straight six turbopetrol engine with an electric motor for system outputs of 430kW and 750Nm.

But if you order the AMG Dynamic Plus Package, there’s a Race Start mode that briefly liberates 450kW on pull-off. 0-100km/h comes up in just 3.8 seconds, most impressive considering that the yet-to-be-revealed E63 will surely be even more potent. On its own the six-cylinder engine in the E53 4Matic produces 330kW, an increase of 10kW over the previous version, while the 120kW electric motor is integrated into the AMG Speedshift TCT 9G gearbox to save space.

As a plug-in hybrid the new performance model features a 21.2 kWh battery that enables an electric-only range of up to 100km, according to claims. Power goes to all four wheels via a fully-variable AMG Performance AWD system, and the vehicle is also fitted with a newly developed AMG Ride Control suspension system with adaptive damping. The exterior design is marked out by numerous AMG-specific elements, including a unique illuminated grille with vertical slats, widened fenders, lip spoiler, quad tailpipes and 19-inch alloy wheels, although 20” and 21” rims will be optionally available.