New Mercedes-Benz GLC teased with evolutionary look, new tech

Stuttgart - With the new-generation Mercedes C-Class already pounding the streets, the focus is now shifting to its SUV equivalent, the GLC. The new midsize SUV is set to be revealed later this year, but Mercedes has given us an early look at the new GLC by releasing some information as well as pictures of disguised prototypes undergoing cold weather testing in Sweden.

As with its C-Class sibling, the drivetrain line-up is all about downsizing and electrification. A 2.0-litre turbopetrol will offer outputs of up to 190kW and 400Nm, while the 2.0-litre turbodiesel will provide up to 195kW and 550Nm. The engines are electrified with a new-generation 17kW/25Nm starter-alternator that’s integrated into the transmission. Mercedes will also offer three plug-in hybrid options, including a diesel, and these will pair with a 100kW, 440Nm electric motor. According to the company, the new PHEV variants will be able to cover 100km on electric power alone, as per the WLTP cycle. A full suite of updated driver assistance systems will feature in the new Mercedes GLC. These include an enhanced Active Distance Assist, which can respond to stationary vehicles at speed of up to 100km. The Active Steering assist system boasts additional lane detection via the 360-degree camera. The Intelligent auto parking system is also more intelligent now, thanks to its integration into the MBUX operating system.

On that subject, the new GLC will come with the second generation MBUX system that debuted in the S-Class and C-Class. Along with this comes a special Off-Road menu for the GLC as well as augmented reality technology. Here additional indications such as house numbers are virtually superimposed on the video image of the surroundings on the central display, and traffic lights are also shown. The 360-degree camera also enables a ‘transparent bonnet’ like the latest Land Rovers, which allows drivers to see what’s beneath the front of the vehicle in off-roading scenarios. The new Mercedes GLC promises to provide safety and comfort on almost all surfaces.

"The technologies used in the GLC, in particular the optional Driving Package with air suspension/adjustable damping and rear axle steering, together with the further optimised tuning of the control systems, combine maximum traction and driving safety with hallmark Mercedes comfort characteristics," Mercedes said.