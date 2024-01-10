New Mercedes MBUX Virtual Assistant promises ‘human-like’ interactions

The Mercedes-Benz of tomorrow will know its driver like never before, says Chief Technology Officer Markus Schäfer. The German company used the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas to showcase its latest technological advances.

These are headlined by the new MBUX Virtual Assistant, which employs advanced software and generative AI to establish a more natural and intuitive connection with the car, thereby simplifying the owner’s life. Powered by an in-house Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) the rollout of the new-generation system will commence with the upcoming compact car family, previewed by the 2023 Concept CLA Class and underpinned by the new MMA modular platform. Mercedes says the new MBUX Virtual Assistant will be the company’s most human-like interface to date, merging the intelligent systems of MBUX into a unified entity.

Offering suggestions based on learned behaviour and situational context, the assistant can automate processes such as playing the morning news or initiating a preferred massage program at the end of the day. The user experience is further enriched through the integration of the vehicle's ambient lighting and sound system. The 'Hey Mercedes' voice assistant also gains a new visual dimension thanks to Unity's high-resolution game-engine graphics. "The Mercedes-Benz user experience of tomorrow will be hyper-personalised. With generative AI, our MBUX Virtual Assistant brings more trust and empathy to the relationship between car and driver," said Magnus Östberg, Chief Software Officer at Mercedes-Benz AG.

Mercedes developed four ‘personality traits’ for the new Voice Assistant: Natural, Predictive, Personal and Empathetic, which are blended to create a fully rounded whole. The overall effect, the carmaker says, is more akin to a conversation with a friend. The assistant not only answers questions based on general knowledge but can also ask intelligent questions to clarify intent and draw conclusions. By being predictive, the assistant can also offer proactive suggestions and routines based on situational context, learned behaviour and using generative AI. At the same time, a more emotional neural voice that can express different speaking styles generates a sense of empathy. And to ensure it is always a very personal assistant, the driver can tailor it to their own specific preferences via a range of options in a central hub.