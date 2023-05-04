New Mini Cooper electric hatch teased: enhanced range, more power

Mini is not quite ready to pull the covers off its new-generation hatchback, but the BMW-owned British car brand is keen to boast about its capabilities. The current Mini Cooper SE is South Africa’s least expensive electric car - although a certain Chinese protagonist could steal its thunder later this year.

Either way the current electric Mini is stymied by its limited range, estimated to be around 215km, but that’s set to improve in the new model. According to Mini, the fifth-generation hatchback will be offered two different variants - Cooper E and Cooper SE - with differing power and battery packages. The new Cooper E will be the more affordable option, featuring the same 135kW power output as today’s SE, but it does boast a bigger battery, now with a capacity of 40.7 kWh, up from 33kW.

The new Mini Cooper SE will feature a more powerful motor that’s good for 160kW and its juice will come from a notably bigger 54.2 kWh battery. Official range figures have not been announced as yet, but Mini is predicting that the new models will cover between 300km and 400km on a single charge, which is a big improvement over today’s model. The new Mini hatchback will be built alongside the new Countryman at BMW’s Leipzig plant in Germany and the carmaker is also planning to launch a new compact electric SUV called the Aceman.