A number of new cars will have their reveals at the festival, including the new Suzuki Jimny.

Johannesburg - The Festival of Motoring, presented by WesBank, returns to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit for its third annual motoring extravaganza from August 31 to September 2. Hosted by Messe Frankfurt SA, it follows the successful 2017 show which focused on interactive motoring experiences and attracted over 57 000 visitors.

The 2018 Festival of Motoring will again provide a plethora of interactive motoring entertainment with additional lifestyle, education and family-friendly activities - all geared for a more comprehensive family motoring experience for show visitors of all ages.

Visitors can again expect a number of new car launches, latest model displays, supercars on track and a 4x4 area. Self-drive activities will now be available on each of the show days on the 1.1km Kyalami handling track, with various new models available for test drives.

A number of new cars will have their South African reveals at the festival including the Renault Duster, Peugeot 5008, and Suzuki Jimny.

National championship motorsport will entertain spectators with races for the Sasol GTC Championship and Investchem Formula 1600 Series. An interactive pit area, with full public access, will bring cars and drivers closer to race fans.

Other highlights will be historic race cars, modern supercars, and classics, while a a future technology display will showcase the latest trends and innovations in the motor industry.

Ticket prices are R200 per adult, R50 for children under 12, and R20 for children under six, if bought online at www.itickets.co.za . A weekend pass covering Friday-Sunday costs R525.

For more information on the festival visit www.safestivalofmotoring.com .