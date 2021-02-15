New Nissan GT-R due in late 2022, with hybrid powertrain - report

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - The Nissan GT-R has been on the market for almost 14 years and although engineers have continually improved it, almost on an annual basis, the sports car is long overdue for a redesign and according to a new report out of Japan, that could happen as early as next year.

According to Best Car and Car Advice, a new-generation GT-R is will be revealed towards the end of 2022 and it’s set to be built on an updated version of the current car’s platform, albeit with a totally new design.

The publications also report that it will receive mild hybrid technology in order to conform to modern emissions standards. To that end, the current 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6 engine will be paired with a 48-volt mild hybrid system, featuring an integrated starter-generator and small lithium-ion battery. A compact electric motor will provide a slight boost, although at this stage there is no word on how much power the new GT-R will develop. We’d certainly expect an improvement on the current model’s 410kW output, but it’s yet to be seen whether it would try to surpass the limited edition GT-R50 by Italdesign, which offers a manic 530kW.

On that subject, we wouldn’t be surprised if the new GT-R’s exterior design was in some way influenced by the aforementioned Italdesign Edition. On the other hand, given what Nissan did with the 400Z Concept it’s possible that the new GT-R could adopt some retro design cues, taking inspiration from some of its earlier Skyline ancestors.

Interestingly, Best Car reports that the new GT-R will only be sold until 2024, with no word on what might replace it.