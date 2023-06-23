New Nissan Z Nismo flaunts its drifting skills ahead of official reveal

There’s a hotter version of the Nissan Z coming soon, but just how much hotter remains to be seen. The Japanese carmaker has effectively revealed the exterior and interior design of the new Nissan Z Nismo in a YouTube video (below story) in which Formula Drift champion Chris Forsberg subjects it to some tyre-smoking action.

The Nissan Z is set to be fully revealed in the next few months, and details remain thin on the ground. Nissan says we can expect track-tuned performance, as well as a dynamic design, but stopped short of saying whether it would have more power. However it is widely rumoured that the sports model will gain more urge, along with a more vocal performance exhaust system and sportier suspension set-up.

Not that the regular Nissan Z is lacking in the performance department, with its 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 producing 298kW and 475Nm, and making it significantly perkier than its normally aspirated 370Z predecessor. Regardless of what the Nismo magicians do beneath the bonnet, the drifting video shows us that buyers can expect some tasty new editions to the performance model. This includes unique track-inspired wheels and tyres as well as new Nismo-specific front and rear splitters with red accents, matching the modified brake callipers, as well as a larger diffuser and spoiler round back.

The red theme continues inside with two-tone Recaro bucket seats and various Nismo trimmings. “A new chapter of thrill is coming for the worldwide Nissan Z fan base later this summer,” Nissan said, keeping in mind that they’re referring to the northern hemisphere's summer, meaning a reveal can’t be too far off. “With track-tuned performance, bold styling and a dynamic design, Z Nismo is the next exciting milestone in the 50-plus year journey of Nissan's iconic sports car.