New Porsche Macan debuts as all-electric SUV with up to 470kW

By: Double Apex Porsche has been telling us for some time that the next generation of its smaller SUV, the Macan, would be available purely as an EV. The all-new Porsche Macan was unveiled today.

“We are taking the Macan to a completely new level – with exceptional E-Performance, the new Driver Experience, and a very impressive design,” said Oliver Blume, chairman of the executive board of Porsche AG, on the occasion of the world premiere in Singapore. Usually, new Porsche models debut in SA shortly after their worldwide debut. The new Panamera (which we saw a few weeks ago in Dubai) will go on sale locally in a matter of weeks. The all-new Porsche Macan will only be available in SA from 2025. Porsche will focus on the major EV markets before bringing the car to SA. It’s no secret that SUVs are all the rage. And with that in mind it is no surprise to learn that the Macan has been an unmitigated sales success. Over 800,000 units have been sold worldwide over the last ten years. About 80 percent of those were first-time buyers of the brand.

The Macan remained unchanged for some time as Porsche developed the underlying architecture for the latest version. The all-new Macan is unmistakably a Porsche from a stylistic perspective. It has enough to link it to its predecessors and there are cues that show it belongs to the growing Porsche EV family. Incidentally, it is the second all-EV range after the Taycan. “With the all-electric Macan, we are presenting the first Porsche that we are taking electric from an established product identity,” says Michael Mauer, vice president style Porsche. “The new Macan is clearly recognisable by its brand identity as part of the Porsche product family. “The classic Porsche proportions have been further developed and optimally adapted to the challenges of an electric vehicle. This has further heightened the sporty, modern and dynamic appearance of the Macan. The design makes it clear: The Macan remains the sports car in its segment, even in electric form.”

The new Macan will initially be available in two guises: Macan 4 and Macan Turbo. The Macan 4 produces up to 300kW and 650Nm of torque. It offers a range of up to 613km. The Macan 4 is said to accelerate from a standstill to 100km/h in 5.2 seconds, while the top speed is 220km/h. The Macan Turbo boasts up to 470kW and a whopping 1,130Nm of twist effort with a combined cycle range of 591km. Porsche says the Macan Turbo takes just 3.3 seconds to blast from rest to 100km/h and has a top speed of 260km/h.