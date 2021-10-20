New Range Rover teased ahead of October 26 debut

Coventry - Land Rover has given us our first official peek at the new Range Rover, which is set to make its world debut next Tuesday, October 26. The teaser images show the side view and a portion of the grille and bonnet, and both imply something of an evolutionary design for the big Chelsea Tractor as it has become affectionately known.

Land Rover has not released any technical information as yet, but it is believed that the new Range Rover will be JLR’s first product to be underpinned by the new MLA (modular longitudinal) architecture, which is a flexible platform that can support both electrified and internal combustion powertrains as well as all-electric variants. While initial versions of the new Range Rover will sport combustion engines, likely with varying degrees of hybrid assistance, these will be supplemented by an all-electric Rangie in 2025, MotorTrend reported recently. JLR announced earlier this year that by the year 2030 it wants 60 percent of Land Rover models to be fully electric. A word from the designer