New SA driving licence card planned for 2023 and it might be valid for 10 years

Johannesburg - While the Department of Transport is making headway in its battle against the current backlog of driving licence cards, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has also announced that the department plans to introduce a new driving licence card in South Africa from October 2023. Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, Mbalula said that the current licence card would be phased out over a five year period, meaning motorists would not need to scramble to renew their cards. The most welcome news, however, is that the department is at least considering extending the validity period of the new licence cards from five to 10 years.

According to the Minister, the RTMC has appointed a panel of researchers to look into the matter and a decision on whether or not to extend the validity period will be based on the findings of this study. During an earlier briefing in January, Mbalula also said that there were plans to introduce online payments for driving licence cards as well as to-your-door delivery, at an extra cost, although a timeline for this service has yet to be announced. No grace period extension