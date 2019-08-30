Tokyo - It’s been a long time in the making, but Subaru is finally getting around to replacing its aging WRX line-up, according to new reports out of Japan. Japanese website BestCarWeb reports that new-generation WRX and WRX STI sedans, as well as a fresh Levorg wagon, will enter production in 2020, although they could be shown off in concept form as soon as this year’s Tokyo Motor Show, which takes place in October.

According to the publication, downsized engines also appear to be on the cards, with the new WRX sedan likely getting a new 1.8-litre turbo unit that produces around 200kW, and the Levorg sporting an even smaller 1.5-litre motor that's tuned to 110kW.

The STI, on the other hand, is looking set to receive a new-generation 2-litre turbo engine, featuring direct injection, and an output in the region of 235kW.

The new WRX, STI and Levorg models will shift onto the Subaru Global Platform, but it remains to be seen just how closely they will be related to the latest Impreza. The current WRX models share their basic body shell with the previous-gen Impreza, but have unique frontal styling. However, there is reason to hope that the new performance sedans will have a more distinct personality this time around.

In an interview with Autocar two years back, Subaru design boss Mamoru Ishii implied that the design of the new WRX would remain faithful to the Viziv Performance Concept that you see in the pictures above.

The design boss also hinted that hybrid powertrain technology and automated driving technology could become part of the package, but he reiterated that driving pleasure was still the overriding priority.

IOL Motoring



