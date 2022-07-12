New Suzuki Grand Vitara teased ahead of imminent reveal

New Delhi - The Suzuki Grand Vitara nameplate is making a comeback but the new version is nothing like the one you might remember. While the previous Grand Vitara, which bowed out in 2019, was a rugged off-road vehicle with part-time four-wheel drive, the teaser image above shows us that the new version will be an urban-biased SUV based on the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Not to be confused with the current Urban Cruiser and Vitara Brezza, the new Toyota Hyryder is a somewhat larger vehicle that’s similar in size to the Hyundai Creta. While it’s become the norm for Indian-built Toyota models to be built by Maruti Suzuki, the new Grand Vitara will in fact be produced by Toyota at its plant in Bengaluru. Expect the Grand Vitara to mirror the Hyryder in offering two powertrain options in the form of a conventional 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 75kW and a hybrid version that’s good for 85kW.

Although most models will inevitably be front-wheel driven, an all-wheel drive option is also said to be on the cards for the Suzuki model. While we’d bet against the Toyota Hyryder coming to South Africa as it would likely compete with the locally-built Corolla Cross, which is sold at a bargain price, it’s far more likely that the Suzuki version will come to South Africa at some point. “Prepare to witness a new breed of SUVs that’s about to change the game. Introducing Grand Vitara,” Suzuki said. Bookings have already opened in India.

