New Toyota C-HR revealed with edgy looks, advanced tech

Tokyo - When it came to redesigning the Toyota C-HR, gentle evolution was clearly never an option. The first-generation of the compact crossover had no trouble standing out in a crowd, and the new one takes that edgy design philosophy even further, and then some.

“The original Toyota C-HR broke the mould of SUV design with its coupe-like lines. These are rendered even more sharply in the new model with its ‘super-coupe’ profile,” Toyota says. Here, interlocking shapes and diamond-cut character lines aim to create a sense of the car being ready to surge forwards, while the ‘hammerhead’ front end design brings it into line with the company’s latest design language, also seen on the new Prius. This is also the first Toyota to feature flush door handles, and like the latest Aygo X, it’s also available with a new two-tone paint option that extends the black roof over the rear section of the car, including the fenders.

While the exterior design alone should dazzle occupants as they approach the car, Toyota has also added a “welcome scenario” in which various exterior lights, including the new full-length rear light signature, are brightened. You can even enter and start the car with your phone if you’ve ordered your C-HR with the new digital key system, which is expected to become available some time in 2024. Inside the redesigned cabin there’s a new 12.3-inch (31.2cm) digital instrument cluster with customisable information views.

Its fitment, however, depends on the model grade, which will also determine whether the Toyota Smart Connect infotainment screen, now featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, measures eight inches or 12.3. There’s a smart new ambient lighting system too, with up to 64 hues, and featuring lighting schemes that can reflect the time of day, with brighter hues in the morning and more relaxing ones at night. Toyota has also put some effort into making the new C-HR more sustainable, having doubled the amount of recycled plastics, which are now used in more than 100 parts, and there’s a new seat upholstery fabric made from recycled PET bottles.

The carmaker has made some weight-saving strides too, with new high-strength steels and a weight-saving panoramic roof design, with low-emissive and infra-red-reducing coatings that apparently make a conventional sunshade unnecessary. Four electrified powertrains on offer Although no fully-electric versions are available, the new Toyota C-HR is more electrified than before, with four hybrid drivetrains on offer, depending on the market.

These include conventional self-charging hybrids paired with either 1.8-litre or 2.0-litre petrol engines, with the latter now gaining an all-wheel drive option. Those seeking to move a step closer to EV ownership can now opt for a plug-in hybrid system for the first time, paired with the aforementioned 2.0-litre engine. No power or performance data has been released yet, as Toyota says this is still subject to homologation. The original C-HR was the first Toyota to be built around the current TNGA modular platform that underpins just about every Toyota passenger model nowadays. While the new one retains this basis, it engineers have redesigned the suspension, steering and braking systems to achieve an even better balance between agility, responsiveness and ride comfort.