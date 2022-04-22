New Toyota Crown SUV to be the brand’s most expensive model - report

Tokyo - Dating back to 1955 and currently in its 15th generation, the Toyota Crown is one of the world’s oldest automotive nameplates. While earlier versions of the luxury sedan were exported to global markets, the current iteration is exclusive to Japan and select Asian markets.

Story continues below Advertisment

But that looks set to change with the next generation. Not only is Toyota said to be creating an SUV version of the Crown to keep it relevant (just as they did with the Corolla Cross) but this high-riding model is also looking set to reach other global markets, including North America and China, Reuters reports. According to various media reports the new Toyota Crown SUV will eventually become a fully global model and it is also expected to become the Japanese carmaker’s most expensive SUV, even surpassing the Land Cruiser 300.

It’s almost a given, however, that the Crown SUV will be smaller and more car-like than the LC. The current sedan model is based on a narrower version of Toyota’s TNGA-L rear-wheel drive architecture that underpins the current Lexus LS, and it’s likely that the new model will follow a similar formula while growing in stature and presenting more electrified options. According to Reuters, the new Toyota Crown SUV will be offered in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric versions. The current Crown is sold with 2.5-litre I-4 and 3.5-litre V6 hybrid powertrains, offering outputs of up to 264kW.

Story continues below Advertisment

There will also reportedly be a new sedan version to be sold alongside the SUV, but likely in Japan only. Expect the high-riding Crown to go up against premium SUVs like the BMW X5 and Mercedes GLE. It’s too early to say whether the newcomer will come to South Africa, but given the company’s tendency to offer a wide range of models to local consumers, we certainly wouldn’t bet against it.

Story continues below Advertisment