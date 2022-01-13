Next BMW M5 to offer more than 520kW, source says
Munich - It seems the German super saloon power war won’t be over any time soon, with the next-generation BMW M5 set to push well beyond the 500kW mark according to the latest rumours.
Although nothing is officially confirmed, Autocar reports that a source close to the car company has stated that the next-generation BMW M5 will come with a hybrid drivetrain that boosts its power output to beyond 700bhp (520kW). Some rumours even pointing to around 590kW and 1000Nm, ludicrous as that sounds. Consider that the current BMW M5 pushes a ‘mere’ 460kW and 750Nm.
It is believed that the upcoming super saloon, due in 2024, will come with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain that will pair an updated version of the current 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 to a rear-mounted electric motor.
As before power will go to all four wheels through a rear-biased xDrive all-wheel drive system, Autocar said, and M fans can also look forward to a “heavily reworked” chassis.
While the new BMW M5 is expected to hit the shelves in two years from now, the next-generation ‘regular’ 5 Series is set to surface in 2023, offering a wide variety of powertrains that allow customers to choose from internal combustion, plug-in hybrid and fully electric variants. The new 5 will be formed around an updated version of the current CLAR architecture.
Although BMW is going big on electrification, with the carmaker expecting half of its sales to be made up of fully electric cars by 2030, internal combustion engines will still be part of the mix for a long time to come.
In 2020 BMW’s R&D chief Klaus Froehlich told Automotive News Europe that BMW plans to continue producing petrol engines for at least another 30 years, while its diesel motors have around 20 years left. However, buyers sticking to ICE will have fewer options as BMW revealed at its AGM earlier this year that the company would be cutting its internal combustion engine range by half by 2025.