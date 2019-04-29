Mercedes-AMG C 63 S T-Modell, designo iridiumsilber magno; Leder Nappa sattelbraun/schwarz;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert: 10,0 l/100 km; CO2-Emissionen kombiniert: 229 g/km* Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Estate, designo iridium silver magno; nappa leather saddle brown/black;Fuel consumption combined: 10.0 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 229 g/km*

Affalterbach - The next-generation Mercedes-AMG C63, S63 and GT models are looking set to go the all-wheel-drive route as the performance division appears to be moving away from rear-wheel propulsion altogether. Autocar recently spoke to AMG chief Tobias Moers about the prospect of rear-wheel-drive dying out in the range, to which he replied: “Customers have given us the answer, and most want four-wheel drive.”

Moers went on to explain that when the previous AMG E-Class was offered with a choice between rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive, more than 90 percent chose AWD. In any case, the latest E63 provides the best of both worlds, with its all-wheel-drive system offering a selectable rear-wheel-drive drift mode.

This kind of set-up looks almost certain to pass on to the GT sports car range as well as the C63 AMG (remember, the C43 models already sport AWD).

Moers specifically mentioned the GT line-up moving in that direction:

“When I ask customers about the GT, they ask me about all-wheel drive,” he said.

“Regarding our competition, this is the downside of the AMG in terms of usability. People in Munich, for example, always, always ask for four-wheel drive – I think it’s for safety and stability.”

Downsized engines

Interestingly, the AMG boss refused to rule out a smaller engine for the next-generation C63 AMG.

When Autocar asked about the possibility of a six-cylinder unit finding its way into the compact range, Moers stated: “There is room for speculation there.”

The next C63 is still some way off, with the regular next-generation C-Class models only due in early 2021. As with the current generation, the new C-Class will be built in South Africa for local consumption and export.

Even if the next C63 only fires on six cylinders, there is still plenty of life left in the current twin-turbo 4-litre V8, although it appears that this engine will be reserved for AMG’s larger cars, and also mated to electric motors that will boost the outputs beyond today’s levels.

The most potent version of AMG’s V8 currently produces 470kW in the GT63 S 4-door, so could we one day see a 500kW AMG? Don’t put it past them.

