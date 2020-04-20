Next Ford Mustang to retain the V8, but with hybrid AWD system

Dearborn, Michigan - The Mustang recently celebrated its 56th birthday and the current generation of Ford’s long-standing ponycar, which was the first to go global, is currently basking in the glory of being the world’s top selling sports car, with just over 100 000 finding homes last year.

While Ford has just about given up on traditional passenger cars as it sways to the increasing demand for profitable SUVs and trucks, the company has made an exception for the Mustang, largely due to its success and its heritage. And while you might be tempted to think that the Mach E electric SUV is the Mustang’s future, fans will be pleased to learn that Ford is working on a next-generation Mustang sports car, and it will still offer V8 petrol power - although the car will be evolving in two key areas.

According to Autocar , the next-generation Mustang is set for release in 2022, and Ford will use hybrid technology to offset the efficiency drawbacks of retaining the V8 engine option. This, according to the UK publication, will come in the form of two electric motors that will be mounted on either side of the engine, powering the front wheels.

This, of course, means that for the first time ever, the Ford Mustang will send power to all four wheels.

While this will benefit straight-line acceleration as the Mustang will be able to put its power to the road more cleanly, an AWD set-up is a killjoy for the drifting and burnout clans. Unless, of course, Ford includes a ‘Drift Mode’ like it did in the Focus RS, and quite frankly we can't see for not doing that.