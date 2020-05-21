Next Ford Ranger: Engine details 'leaked', and yes - there's a V6

Ford’s next-generation Ranger is taking shape ahead of its international debut in 2022, and now we have a better idea of what what engines will power the newcomer, and its Everest SUV cousin, thanks to leaked documents obtained by Australian website Car Expert .

According to the publication, the current 3.2-litre five-cylinder engine will be discontinued, which comes as no surprise given how close it is in output terms to the more modern 2-litre twin-turbo unit.

But that doesn’t mean Ford will be giving up on bigger engines. According to the document obtained by Car Expert, Ford will also be introducing a 3-litre V6 turbodiesel, with outputs of 186kW and 600Nm. Slotting it into the Raptor should be a given, but don’t be surprised if to find it offered in other versions of the Ranger, including the Wildtrak.

While you might have assumed that Ford would be borrowing Volkswagen’s V6 TDI engine, given that the Ranger is donating its platform to the next-generation VW Amarok through a recently announced technical alliance, the Ranger's V6 will be a Ford unit, currently found in the F-150 in the US.

The Aussie website also reports that the current 2-litre twin-turbo diesel, with 157kW/500Nm, will be carried over, which makes sense given that it’s still a new engine. While that will be the mainstay of the Australian range, South Africa will no doubt also receive more affordable options. We’d expect at the very least for the single-turbo 2-litre to carry over as a more affordable option, but don’t be surprised if the local division also hangs onto the 2.2-litre unit as a budget option.