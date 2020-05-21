Next Ford Ranger: Engine details 'leaked', and yes - there's a V6
Ford’s next-generation Ranger is taking shape ahead of its international debut in 2022, and now we have a better idea of what what engines will power the newcomer, and its Everest SUV cousin, thanks to leaked documents obtained by Australian website Car Expert.
According to the publication, the current 3.2-litre five-cylinder engine will be discontinued, which comes as no surprise given how close it is in output terms to the more modern 2-litre twin-turbo unit.
But that doesn’t mean Ford will be giving up on bigger engines. According to the document obtained by Car Expert, Ford will also be introducing a 3-litre V6 turbodiesel, with outputs of 186kW and 600Nm. Slotting it into the Raptor should be a given, but don’t be surprised if to find it offered in other versions of the Ranger, including the Wildtrak.
While you might have assumed that Ford would be borrowing Volkswagen’s V6 TDI engine, given that the Ranger is donating its platform to the next-generation VW Amarok through a recently announced technical alliance, the Ranger's V6 will be a Ford unit, currently found in the F-150 in the US.
The Aussie website also reports that the current 2-litre twin-turbo diesel, with 157kW/500Nm, will be carried over, which makes sense given that it’s still a new engine. While that will be the mainstay of the Australian range, South Africa will no doubt also receive more affordable options. We’d expect at the very least for the single-turbo 2-litre to carry over as a more affordable option, but don’t be surprised if the local division also hangs onto the 2.2-litre unit as a budget option.
Certain international markets will also receive a petrol plug-in hybrid option, featuring Ford’s 2.3-litre turbopetrol motor, and with system outputs of 270kW and 680Nm.
Nothing is officially confirmed on the South African front, so our engine options are still up to speculation, and Ford South Africa also has yet to announce local production and export plans for the 2022 model, although the project is believed to be going ahead. Launch timing is also very much TBC, with some international markets likely to only see the newcomer in 2023.
In styling terms, the new Ranger is expected to take inspiration from the F-150, and Car Expert has also published a rendering that’s said to be based on insider information. Follow the link below for more.
The 2022 Ford Ranger and Everest are going hybrid! Plus V6 diesel. Will Ford be the first cab off the rank with a hybrid ute for Australia? Read @PaulMaric's exclusive story with details here: https://t.co/cMh5F8pqxV pic.twitter.com/5A866XECSZ— CarExpert (@CarExpertAus) May 21, 2020
It goes without saying that the new Ranger and Everest will also feature more upmarket and luxurious cabins, with new driver assistance features also likely to debut, and the Australian publication also reports that a new tablet-style (portrait-orientated) infotainment system will be offered in top models.