Next Ford Ranger Raptor to offer two diesel engine options - report
Ford’s next-generation Ranger Raptor will be offered with two diesel engine options, according to a new report from Australia.
CarExpert reports that the new Raptor will be offered with the current 2-litre turbodiesel unit, which produces 157kW and 500Nm, as well as a new 3-litre V6 diesel unit. The new V6 will reportedly be the same engine that’s currently offered in the F-150 in the US, and in its current form it produces 186kW and 600Nm.
This heart transplant will give the Raptor the kind of performance it always deserved. Although the 2-litre is powerful for its size, it’s simply no match for the vehicle’s sheer bulk.
The new Raptor will also be sold in the USA for the first time, but instead of the diesel units, the star spangled Ranger will be powered by a new 2.7-litre V6 turbopetrol. It’s not clear whether the petrol motor will be offered in countries such as South Africa and Australia, but given the overwhelming preference for diesel power in these markets, we’d say it’s unlikely.
The new Range Raptor will also receive redesigned Fox Racing shocks with live valve technology, CarExpert reports.
The next-generation Ford Ranger is set to be launched in 2022, and although Ford has yet to officially announce that it will be built in South Africa for export, Volkswagen recently confirmed that its next Amarok will be built by Ford in SA as part of a new technical partnership between the two companies, which will also see VW building electric cars for Ford.
The next Ranger is expected to feature an even more rugged-looking design than the current model, with insiders hinting that it will take inspiration from the all-new F-150 that was revealed recently.