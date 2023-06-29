Next-generation BMW X3 plug-in hybrid to be built in South Africa

Pretoria - On the 50th anniversary of the BMW plant in Rosslyn, Pretoria, which also happened to be the first factory outside of Germany, the German car manufacturer announced a R4.2-billion investment in the upgrade of the plant over five years. The investment coincides with the news that BMW will continue to build the next generation X3 and more importantly a plug-in hybrid version.

Dr Milan Nedeljković, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG for Production and Chairman of the Board of Management for BMW Group South Africa made the announcement yesterday saying : “From 2024, we will produce the BMW X3 in South Africa as a plug-in hybrid and export it to the world.” Both the next generation ICE X3 and the plug-in hybrid will be built on the same line. Upgrades to the plant started last year as the company moves towards production of more new energy vehicles. The announcement puts an end to speculation around the future of the plant as the government drags its feet to commit to NEV production.

According to BMW the investment in electrification and digitalisation, underlines its commitment to South Africa. This secures the future of BMW Group Plant Rosslyn, as well as the livelihoods of more than 20 000 people directly and indirectly employed at BMW Group South Africa’s facilities and within its supply chain. According to plant Director Dr Niklas Fichtmüller, who is responsible for ensuring the plant’s readiness for the new product: “BMW Group South Africa prides itself on building communities, opportunities, and sustainable solutions. More than that, we are committed to transformation and our associates’ skills development with the implementation of a plant-wide training programme for the new model. “In addition, more than 300 BMW Group Plant Rosslyn associates will receive specialised training to support the production of the next-generation BMW X3 plug-in Hybrid Vehicle.”

More than 1.6 million vehicles have been manufactured in Rosslyn to date and exported to more than 40 countries worldwide, including 14 African countries. The production portfolio in Rosslyn included the BMW 1800 SA and BMW 2000 SA, as well as BMW 5 Series and BMW 7 Series vehicles. It also produced BMW 3 Series from 1983 until 2018 when the BMW X3, the best-selling BMW vehicle in South Africa, started rolling off the assembly line.