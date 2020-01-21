JOHANNESBURG - Performance hatch fans are waiting with bated breath for the new Golf GTI to show its face to the world in early March, and the big question on everyone’s lips: how much power will it produce.

We now quite possibly have an answer to that question thanks to what appears to be a leaked official document, posted by Instagram user Cochespias. It confirms the power outputs of the entire Golf performance family, including the R flagship as well as the GTI, GTD and GTE variants. 

Assuming that it is legit, future Golf R customers can look forward to a power hike to 245kW, up from today’s 227kW. 

The GTI, meanwhile, will be offered in two states of tune: 180kW in the standard version, and 221kW in the TCR model, which is a bit more than the 214kW output that previous reports have suggested.

It is anticipated that the new GTI and R models will be powered by an updated version of the current EA888 2-litre turbopetrol engine. Autocar previously reported that the new GTI’s engine will not be mated to a hybrid system, as had previously been expected.

The leaked Instagram image also shows the outputs for the new Golf GTD and GTE models. To that end, the new GTD turbodiesel is good for 147kW and the GTE plug-in hybrid is rated at 180kW. 

Watch this space for all the official information when the new Golf GTI makes its international debut at the Geneva Motor Show on March 3.

IOL Motoring