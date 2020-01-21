JOHANNESBURG - Performance hatch fans are waiting with bated breath for the new Golf GTI to show its face to the world in early March, and the big question on everyone’s lips: how much power will it produce. We now quite possibly have an answer to that question thanks to what appears to be a leaked official document, posted by Instagram user Cochespias . It confirms the power outputs of the entire Golf performance family, including the R flagship as well as the GTI, GTD and GTE variants.

Assuming that it is legit, future Golf R customers can look forward to a power hike to 245kW, up from today’s 227kW.

The GTI, meanwhile, will be offered in two states of tune: 180kW in the standard version, and 221kW in the TCR model, which is a bit more than the 214kW output that previous reports have suggested.