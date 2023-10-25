Nissan Hyper Force concept is an all-electric GT-R successor with 1,000kW

Over the past few weeks Nissan has been introducing us to a family of ‘Hyper’ concept cars, and it left the most exciting member for last.. Revealed at the Tokyo Mobility Show on Wednesday, the Nissan Hyper Force concept car is described as a “game-changing hyper EV”.

Although Nissan makes no mention of its famous GT-R acronym, it’s very clear that this sports car was intended as a battery-powered successor to the legendary ‘Godzilla’. However at this stage there’s no word on whether Nissan actually intends to launch a production version of this concept. Nissan hasn’t gone into too much detail about the new concept car’s powertrain, but we do know that it’s capable of producing up to 1,000kW and it features Nissan’s e-4ORCE all-wheel control technology. Drivers can choose from just two driving modes: “R” (racing) and “GT” (grand touring). Picking up any GT-R hints yet?

It should be relatively light for an EV too, as the body is made from carbon fibre, and much emphasis has been put on achieving optimal weight balance. On that note, the Nissan Hyper Force has solid-state batteries, which are still quite far from becoming a production reality in any vehicle. “The Nissan Hyper Force is designed for racing enthusiasts and gamers who crave the adrenaline rush of the racetrack but are also eco-conscious,” Nissan said.

“It’s an all-electric high-performance supercar aiming to deliver the ultimate in driving pleasure while also offering high environmental performance and comfort for daily use.” To keep those gamers entertained, the Hyper Force concept has an innovative augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experience that enables driving in both the real and the virtual world seamlessly. When the car is stationary, the driver can use a special helmet with blind visors for VR that enables entering a gamified driving experience, complete with modes that enable racing against the clock or online racers.