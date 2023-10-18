Nissan Hyper Tourer Concept is a space-age bus that aims to reimagine luxury

By: Double Apex
Say hello to the future of luxurious travel according to Nissan, it’s called the Nissan Hyper Tourer Concept. The futuristic model will make its public debut at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show.
Nissan’s press material states: “This all-electric minivan focuses on nurturing and reinforcing the bond between people as they journey together. the Hyper Tourer Concept is geared towards individuals who appreciate the finer things in life and enjoy the company of friends and associates, whether on a road trip or business outing.”
Most notable aspect of the Nissan Hyper Tourer Concept is its design. The aesthetic is quite bold. The frontal aspect is in-your-face and sharp creases adorn the flanks. Head- and taillamps seem fared into the bodywork. There is also a light bar that splits the top and bottom halves of the vehicle.
The space-age bus has fully autonomous driving capabilities. This allows front seat occupants to swivel their chairs to interact with those at the rear. Rear-seat passengers can use a wearable display to view and operate the navigation and audio on the front-seat center display.
Other highlights of the cabin include an AI system that can monitor your biometric signs—including brain waves, heart rate, breathing and perspiration—and automatically select music and adjust the lighting to fit your mood.
The overhead lighting features traditional Japanese kumiko and koushi patterns that create a sense of luxury. A flat LED panel in the floor displays imagery of a riverbed and the sky, helping to create a relaxing space.
The cabin architecture is spacious as the Nissan Hyper Tourer Concept is an EV. Solid state batteries make up the floor. There are two electric motors. As a result the vehicle has a low centre of gravity and all-wheel-drive.
