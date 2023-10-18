Nissan Hyper Tourer Concept is a space-age bus that aims to reimagine luxury

Say hello to the future of luxurious travel according to Nissan, it’s called the Nissan Hyper Tourer Concept. The futuristic model will make its public debut at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show.

Nissan’s press material states: “This all-electric minivan focuses on nurturing and reinforcing the bond between people as they journey together. the Hyper Tourer Concept is geared towards individuals who appreciate the finer things in life and enjoy the company of friends and associates, whether on a road trip or business outing.”

Most notable aspect of the Nissan Hyper Tourer Concept is its design. The aesthetic is quite bold. The frontal aspect is in-your-face and sharp creases adorn the flanks. Head- and taillamps seem fared into the bodywork. There is also a light bar that splits the top and bottom halves of the vehicle.