TOKYO - Nissan is likely to ditch its Datsun budget brand, according to a report from Reuters, which cites two company insiders with direct knowledge of the matter.
Although not yet officially confirmed by Nissan, this would reportedly form part of a wider restructuring plan which could also see the Japanese carmaker drop some of its unprofitable models and close some assembly lines, although Nissan is apparently not planning to close down any assembly plants or pull out of any countries.
Nissan is currently grappling with falling sales and profits following a year of leadership turmoil in which it lost long-standing boss Carlos Ghosn in a pay scandal, as well as his replacement Hiroto Saikawa, who recently resigned over his own financial controversies.
Nissan has however put on a brave face at this week’s Tokyo Motor Show, where the carmaker is showing off its future electric car plans with two new concept vehicles.
Why let go of Datsun?