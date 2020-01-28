Image courtesy of Nissan Global Design.

NEW DELHI - Nissan is no stranger to the compact SUV scene and you could even say that its Juke was an early pioneer in its size category, along with the Ford EcoSport. But with the Juke being a relatively upmarket offering mainly aimed at Europe, Nissan is now turning its focus to the tax-incentivised ‘sub-four-metre’ Indian SUV market with an all-new model aimed directly at the Hyundai Venue and its upcoming Kia Sonet cousin, as well as the popular Ford EcoSport.

While the new SUV is described by Nissan as its first “made for India compact SUV”, the company also refers to it as a global product, and given its guaranteed availability in right-hand-drive, it’s very likely that the newcomer would eventually make its way to South Africa too.

The official teaser sketch above is certainly a promising indication of the kind of style we can expect from the little Nissan when it debuts later this year, although little else has been officially confirmed at this stage.