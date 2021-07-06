Nissan South Africa starts Covid-19 vaccine roll-out at Rosslyn factory

ROSSLYN, Pretoria - Nissan South Africa (NSA), in its bid to help reduce the spread of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Mzansi, has begun vaccinating its employees and service providers at its Rosslyn-based plant. The free vaccination roll-out plan is line with the South African Department of Health’s national programme, which aims to achieve population immunity by the end of 2021. Nissan South Africa’s country director Kabelo Rabotho says the Japanese automotive giant has always placed people first and that it remains committed to keeping employees and families safe from the impact of the Coronavirus. A Nissan employee receiving his Covid-19 vaccine “I am pleased that our Nissan South Africa medical station has been registered as a Covid-19 vaccination site, allowing us to vaccinate employees and service providers on-site. Vaccination on-site will follow the same phases as the national government in terms of the age groups permitted to register and be vaccinated over a specific time period,” Rabotho expounds.

“To ensure proper storage, handling and administration of approximately 5000 vaccines, NSA has partnered with Dis-Chem through OHS Care to secure and store the vaccines for the company and deliver the required quantities to our plant,” explains Shafick Solomons, NSA plant director and Covid-19 task team chairperson. Nissan employee Brenda Knoetze tries to remain calm and collected during her emotional vaccination experience In complying with the South African national vaccination rollout plan, NSA has also applied for access to register interested employees on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) for their convenience. This move will allow NSA to register as many employees as possible. “Our medical team has been trained on how to use and administer the Covid-19 vaccine. In addition to the vaccination roll-out, Nissan will continue to support employees with Covid-19 information awareness, providing basic hygiene tools such as face masks and personal hand sanitiser,” Solomons adds.