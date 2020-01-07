TOKYO - Nissan said on Tuesday that former Chairman Carlos Ghosn's flight from Japan would not affect its policy of holding him responsible for "serious misconduct", renewing its charges against him a day before he was due to speak publicly.
The fact that the 65-year-old fled before facing trial in Japan on financial misconduct charges was "extremely regrettable," Nissan said in a statement.
Ghosn became an international fugitive after he revealed last week he had fled to Lebanon to escape what he called a "rigged" justice system in Japan, where he faces charges relating to alleged financial crimes.
The former Nissan and Renault SA chairman has denied all charges against him and said he was the victim of "backstabbing" and a "conspiracy" that wanted to derail his efforts to bring the two carmakers towards a merger.
"The company will continue to take appropriate legal action to hold Ghosn accountable for the harm that his misconduct has caused to Nissan," the Japanese carmaker said in a statement.