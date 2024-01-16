Not giving up on engines: Toyota Chairman warns against narrow EV focus

Among the bean counters and the grey suits of the automotive industry, Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda stands out as a beacon of hope for all who love cars. A true enthusiast, a blue-blooded petrolhead, an active racing driver... call him what you like but it’s refreshing to have someone of his stature so near to the helm of a major car company.

Despite having stepped down as Toyota President in early 2023, Toyoda remains on the board of directors and appears to be actively involved in its decision making processes. The Chairman, affectionately known as Morizo, made an appearance at the recent Tokyo Auto Salon where he reiterated that the Japanese company was not about to go electric only. He also took a stab at those who who view battery electric vehicles as the only solution, saying they posed a threat to the industry’s future. Toyoda started out by paying tribute to those passionate colleagues who he’d met from different countries in the past year, particularly at car festivals held in Taiwan, the Philippines and Thailand.

“I believe that there are expectations in every country for the automotive industry. Those expectations are why such passion exists,” Toyoda said. “On the other hand, in Japan, I feel that instead of having high expectations, people are saying things that make me think that maybe they want to let this industry decline. “How to climb the carbon neutrality mountain depends on the country and region. However, isn't a desire for cars what we all need?”

Protecting colleagues from the challenges of the future is a big priority for Toyoda. Toyota doesn’t see battery electric vehicles as the only path to carbon neutrality, he added, and for that reason the carmaker has been working on hydrogen-engine initiatives for the past three years. “Last year, we tried liquid hydrogen and drove a vehicle using it at Le Mans. Why put so much effort into such? It's because we can't build the future unless we do it with our colleagues,” Toyoda said.

“Many of our 5.5 million colleagues make engine parts. These people support Japan and have the skills to make the Japan of tomorrow strong. We must never lose these people.” Toyoda added that it was becoming harder for suppliers producing combustion engines to lend money from the banks, which led to him making a request to Toyota to invest in refining engine technology. President (Koji) Sato and other members of management agreed with his proposal, and a project to promote engine development anew was set in motion within Toyota.

“Engines in this day and age? It might sound like we are going backward, but that's not at all the case. Doing so is needed for moving toward the future. “To all those who have made engines up until now, let's continue to make engines! Everyone's help will continue to be needed! I will never let all the work you've all done so far go to waste!” The Chairman said such projects could take some time as Toyota was a large company but he hoped his message would be heard by all of his colleagues.

“Like me, some people think: ‘I love engines!’ and ‘Their sounds and smells are irresistible!’ Some people like battery EVs. Some say that now is the time for hybrids. And then there are plug-in hybrid vehicles and hydrogen. “The motive force could be anything! “There is always one truth. The only enemy is carbon!”

Toyota has come under fire for its slow shift to electric vehicles, ranking in last place when Greenpeace rated the decarbonisation efforts of the 10 biggest carmakers, according to Reuters. But while, very sensibly, the company remains focused on divergent solutions as Toyoda just explained, it is also aiming to make waves in the electric car space. Last year Toyota President Takero Kato said the company planned to launch its next-generation battery EVs globally as a full line-up from 2026.