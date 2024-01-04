Novitec Lamborghini Urus gets wild with widebody kit and 575kW

German tuner Novitec has managed to make the Lamborghini Urus even more sinister with its new Esteso performance upgrade and widebody kit. The package is available for the Lamborghini Urus S and Performante models, with various turning packages offering outputs of up to 575kW at 6,200rpm and 1,023Nm from 2,900rpm. That’s a useful jump from the regular Performante’s 490kW and 850Nm outputs.

Novitec quotes a 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.1 seconds, an improvement of 0.2 seconds, as well as a top speed of 311km/h, making it one of the quickest SUVs in the world. The performance gains come as a result of a Novitec N-Tronic control module, with precisely calibrated maps for the injection and boost pressure, as well as a stainless steel exhaust system with optimised exhaust gas routing. Suspension mods are available too, in the form of Novitec sports springs that lower the ride height of the Performante by around 25mm. Alternatively a Novitec suspension module does a similar lowering job for the air suspension fitted to the Urus S.