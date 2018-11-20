Elon Musk thinks the new generation Sprinter is one seriously cool van.

Palo Alto, California - Tesla could be interested in partnering with Mercedes-Benz on an electric version of its Sprinter van, chief whip Elon Musk said in a tweet on Monday. "Maybe interesting to work with Daimler/Mercedes on an electric Sprinter. That's a great van. We will inquire," Musk replied to a comment by a Twitter user enquiring about an electric van.

The latest generation of Sprinter vans debuted in February this year and Mercedes-Benz plans to offer electric versions from next year.

Both companies declined to comment on whether they were open to collaboration, but a Mercedes spokesman said the company was pleased by Musk's interest in the van.

Outgoing Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche was reported as telling a Polish newspaper last month that he did not rule out cooperating with Tesla in future, even though the German luxury car producer had sold its stake in the US electric vehicles company.

It’s not hard to see why Musk thinks the third-generation Sprinter is cool.

The newcomer offers a comprehensive range of internet-based packages that assist with everyday fleet logistics. These Pro Connect vehicle management services aim to optimise communications between fleet managers and drivers, allowing assignments to be managed online and vehicle information to be accessed in real time.

Mercedes-Benz will offer eight such packages packages, including Vehicle Supervision, Vehicle Operations, Fleet Communication, Maintenance and Repair Management and a digital Driver's Logbook.

Reuters