Johannesburg - With thousands of different car spec combinations available these days, choosing the right configuration can be a daunting experience for customers, particularly since online car configurators often don’t provide a very clear or detailed picture of what you’re getting. The solution, according to Audi South Africa, is to completely immerse customers in a virtual world.

To that end, Audi Centre Centurion recently launched a ‘Customer Private Lounge’ that includes a virtual reality (VR) experience, as well as a 190cm screen that allows sales consultants to present the entire Audi range.

While this is currently the only Audi Customer Private Lounge in South Africa at present (although one of 400 worldwide), Audi South Africa is planning to roll out the concept to more dealerships around South Africa in the coming years.

The VR solution allows customers to get “an extremely realistic experience of their individually configured car, down to the last detail,” Audi said.

“The VR application allows users to become completely immersed in the virtual world, conveying an all-encompassing, detailed image prior to the purchase decision, without having to see the physical vehicle on the dealership floor.”

Customers will get to experience their configured car in three dimensions and 360 degrees, with all light and sound effects, and at various times of day and light conditions. An extremely detailed view of the interior is also part of the experience, with clients able to observe the cabin from every angle and view things like decorative dashboard inlays close up.

“The Audi CPL allows for a one-to-one engagement between a customer and a sales consultant in a digital, premium and intimate environment,” Audi said.

“Once in the CPL, digital technologies like the VR headset and 190cm screen allows the Audi sales consultant to present the entire Audi model range, including all equipment options, colour combinations, packages and specifications during the customer sales dialogue.”