Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane said they were arrested between Thursday 27 April and Monday 30 April.

“Our law enforcement agencies were out in force to ensure that drivers adhered to the rules of the road," Nkosi-Malobane said. "Drunk drivers were arrested across the city, with Soweto topping the list with 53 arrests.

“Preliminary statistics in Gauteng paint a very worrying picture, with 41 fatal crashes reported and 51 deaths. These included 22 pedestrians, 11 drivers, 15 passengers, two motorcyclists as well as a cyclist.”

Nkosi-Malobane said she was disappointed at the growing rate of road fatalities in Gauteng.

“It is of great concern that the bad behaviour on our roads continues unabated," she said. "This has been demonstrated by the number of road deaths during the long weekend."



The Star