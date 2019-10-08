JOHANNESBURG - The sedan market as a whole might be shrinking, but a few of the more affordable four-doors are still selling up a storm as there remains a strong demand for this type of vehicle among Uber drivers, company car fleets and even private buyers seeking a family car with a secure boot.
On the new car sales charts, the Toyota Corolla Quest is still South Africa’s most popular compact sedan, with Toyota having sold 1353 of them in September, while and Polo Sedan followed in a distant second place with 546 units.
However, the roles are reversed when it comes to resale value, says True Price managing director Daryl Jacobson, whose company recently crunched the resale numbers of a batch of compact sedans that also included the Hyundai Elantra and Suzuki Ciaz.
It’s worth noting, however, that this data comes from repossession auctions only, so it’s not necessarily a reflection of prices paid at dealer level, but in fairness it is still a strong indication of what people are prepared to pay for these vehicles.
True Price found that its sample of Volkswagen Polo Sedans, which were registered between 2016 and 2019 and with a maximum of 140 000km on the clock, on average retained 70.55 percent of their value, while the Toyota Corolla Quest models came a close second, retaining 68.78 percent.