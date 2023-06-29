Porsche 911 Le Mans Centenaire Edition celebrates endurance racing success

Porsche has a storied history at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, having racked up 19 overall victories and 110 class wins since it first competed in 1951. To mark the occasion of the legendary French endurance race turning 100, the German carmaker has concocted a special edition of its 911.

Described as a modern sportscar for the “gentleman driver” the new 911 Carrera GTS Le Mans Centenaire Edition takes its inspiration from the 1951 Porsche 356 SL that came first in its class in Porsche’s first Le Mans year, as well as the more recent 911 GT1 that took top honours in 1998. Apart from the ‘46’ decals on the doors, that having been the 356 SL’s race number, the new edition could be mistaken for any other 911 GTS at first glance. But look closely and you’ll see a glut of small but significant design details that set it apart. These include a B-pillar badge with the Le Mans track outline in French tricolour as well as a “24h Le Mans” logo and laurel wreath, and a "Born in Le Mans, Manufactured in Zuffenhausen" decorative decal on the rear end.

The GTS Le Mans Centenaire Edition is painted in a special hue called Le Mans Silver Metallic. Created specifically for the modern edition, as part of the company’s “Paint to Sample Plus” programme, it mimics the 356 SL’s silver hue. The gold-painted wheels and louvre pattern on the back windows, on the other hand, take their inspiration from the 911 GT1 ‘98. You’ll find some special touches on the inside too. Apart from Le Mans logos on the headrests and model lettering on the door sill trims, they’ve even embossed the outline of the Le Mans circuit into the centre armrest.

Other cabin embellishments come in the form of red seat belts and Graphite Blue trim with silver contrast stitching for the seat upholstery, central arm rest and steering wheel. And if that’s still not enough Graphite Blue in your life, you’ll also receive an individual key pouch and indoor car cover in that colour. Under the bonnet it’s business as GTS usual, with the familiar 3.0-litre flat-six turbocharged engine pushing 353kW and 570Nm, and customers can choose between two gearboxes: 7-speed manual or 8-speed PDK.