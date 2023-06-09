Porsche Mission X hypercar concept could spawn 918 successor

Stuttgart - The Porsche Mission X was just unveiled to the world. And while the company is calling it a concept car, they are already making noises about its potential Nurburgring lap time and other performance credentials.

“The Porsche Mission X is a technology beacon for the sports car of the future. It picks up the torch of iconic sports cars of decades past: like the 959, the Carrera GT and the 918 Spyder before it, the Mission X provides critical impetus for the evolutionary development of future vehicle concepts,” says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG. “Daring to dream and dream cars are two sides of the same coin for us: Porsche has only remained Porsche by constantly changing.”

Porsche will open a special ‘75 Years of Porsche Sports Cars’ exhibition at the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen. On 8 June 1948, the 356 ‘No. 1’ Roadster became the first automobile bearing the name Porsche to receive its general operating permit. Porsche has taken the same occasion to unveil its latest interpretation of a hypercar.