Porsche Mission X hypercar concept could spawn 918 successor

By: Double Apex
Stuttgart - The Porsche Mission X was just unveiled to the world. And while the company is calling it a concept car, they are already making noises about its potential Nurburgring lap time and other performance credentials.
“The Porsche Mission X is a technology beacon for the sports car of the future. It picks up the torch of iconic sports cars of decades past: like the 959, the Carrera GT and the 918 Spyder before it, the Mission X provides critical impetus for the evolutionary development of future vehicle concepts,” says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG. “Daring to dream and dream cars are two sides of the same coin for us: Porsche has only remained Porsche by constantly changing.”
Porsche will open a special ‘75 Years of Porsche Sports Cars’ exhibition at the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen. On 8 June 1948, the 356 ‘No. 1’ Roadster became the first automobile bearing the name Porsche to receive its general operating permit. Porsche has taken the same occasion to unveil its latest interpretation of a hypercar.
Porsche’s goals with the Mission X are clearly outlined. They are to…
- Be the fastest road-legal vehicle around the Nürburgring Nordschleife; (as a reminder the the quickest lap time of the Nordschleife for a road-legal car is currently held by the Mercedes-AMG One – Ed)
- Have a power-to-weight ratio of roughly one PS per kilogram;
- Achieve downforce values that are well in excess of those delivered by the current 911 GT3 RS;
- Offer significantly improved charging performance with its 900-volt system architecture and charge roughly twice as quickly as Porsche’s current frontrunner, the Taycan Turbo S.
Porsche hasn’t given much detail on the propulsion, but this is an electric hypercar. The battery is installed centrally behind the vehicle’s seats giving it the same dynamics as a mid-engined car.
The Porsche Mission X takes its design cues from many famous racecars from the same stable. The doors, for example, are similar to those found on the 917 Le Mans racer. The vertical form of the headlights was inspired by the Porsche 906 and 908.
The driver focussed interior has two differently coloured seats brown and grey. The CFRP seat shells, and their six-point seatbelts are integrated into the monocoque similar to prototype racecars. The open-top steering wheel, too, has mode switches and shift paddles.
