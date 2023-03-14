Berlin - Porsche has revealed plans to launch a new battery-powered flagship SUV later in the decade. Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board, revealed a few of Porsche’s future product plans at the company’s Annual Press Conference held on Monday.

It’s already a well-known fact that Porsche plans to launch an all-electric Macan in 2024, followed by an EV sports car to replace the 718, but Monday’s conference also brought to light plans to launch a battery-powered version of the next Cayenne. But the new flagship SUV, which was briefly teased beneath a car cover during the presentation, will slot above the Cayenne EV, and it is expected that this model will have a coupe-like form, perhaps serving as a rival to the Ferrari Purosangue and Lamborghini Urus. Blume said the design of the new all-electric SUV would feature Porsche's typical curving front-to-rear fly line, while the cabin experience would include a range of fully automated functions.

Not much else is known about the new Porsche, except for the fact that it will be built around the upcoming SSP architecture for electric cars and offer strong electric performance. The company says this newcomer will be a cornerstone of its plan to boost profitability by having a sharper, strategic focus on high-end automotive consumers. "We are underlining and strengthening our sporty luxury positioning," said Porsche Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume. "We see there are growing profit pools in this segment, especially in China and the US." Porsche was among the first high-end sports carmakers to venture into the growing SUV market when it launched the Cayenne in 2002. According to Wall Street Journal, The success of the vehicle, and its smaller cousin, the Macan, launched in 2014, inspired other luxury carmakers including Bentley and Lamborghini to develop their own luxury SUVs.