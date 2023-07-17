Porsche Vision 357 Speedster celebrates the marque’s very first sports car

Porsche celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, and what better way to honour its history than to present a concept car based on the marque’s original model? The new Vision 357 Speedster was presented at the 30th Goodwood Festival of Speed in England this past weekend, where Porsche celebrated vigorously with a vast collection of historic icons, including its first ever car, the 356 No. 1 Roadster.

The concept car's design takes unashamed inspiration from the aforementioned 356, but its electric powertrain firmly faces the future. It's based on the 718 GT4 e-Performance, with the electric motors and battery technology coming from the Mission R and the chassis from the 718 GT4 Clubsport. For the record, the powertrain can reportedly produce up to 800kW. True to its Speedster label, the Vision 357 boasts a squat, shortened windscreen, while the right side of the car has a tonneau cover of the kind that was common on open top sports cars in days gone by.

The bi-colour paintwork combines Marble Grey and Grivelo Grey Metallic, taking inspiration from historic motorsport forerunners. This is complemented by contrasts in Miami Blue, for example on the quick-release mechanisms on the wrap-around front bonnet. Another unique touch comes from the comic-style unicorns in front of the rear wheels. The mythical creature was drawn specifically for the concept car by Porsche designers, who also put their hand to the punchy “Speedster” logo. Cameras replace the exterior mirrors. As in the classic forebears, they are not positioned on the doors, but further forward on the fenders. The 20-inch wheels are made of magnesium and are equipped with carbon fibre hubcaps and central locks. Visually, they also recall a legendary Porsche wheel: the 356 A and 356 B with drum brakes had rims with the notably large bolt circle of 205 millimetres.

The cabin of the 357 is reduced to the essential and fully tailored to the driver, Porsche says, and the entire dashboard is a carbon-weave finish. The low-slung CFRP seat shell is integrated in the monocoque, while the driver sits on Racetex-covered pads and is held firmly in place by six-point seat belt with a Miami Blue belt strap. The instrument cluster sits atop the steering column as a transparent surface. “The Porsche Vision 357 is a nod to the first Porsche model line, Ferry Porsche’s dream sports car. And since the 356 has burned itself into the collective brand memory as both a convertible and a coupé, the same logic applies to the concept car: there can only be two,” says Michael Mauer, Vice President Style Porsche.