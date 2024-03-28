PRICING: Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupè now available in South Africa

By: Mpho Mahlangu
The sleek new Mercedes-Benz CLE has officially gone on sale in South Africa. The line-up is rather simple and straight forward, with only two flavors of the sporty-looking Coupè on offer at market launch in March 2024.
The two-model line-up will be spearheaded by the CLE 200 Coupé which is priced from R1,355,350. This model will employ a mild-hybrid 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged motor, producing 150kW and 320Nm of torque, with assistance from an integrated starter generator and 48V electrical system for added efficiency and low-down performance. Power in this model will be sent only to the rear wheels.
Sitting at the top of the CLE Coupè range will be the CLE 300 4MATIC which will see a starting price of R1,430,650. Like the CLE 200, this model employs the same 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged motor with mild-hybrid technology however in this application it produces a meatier 190kW and 400Nm of torque.
As the name suggests, power is sent to all four corners thanks to the 4MATIC system. Unfortunately, no oil-burning CLEs will be making their way to local shores, at least not for the foreseeable future.
Serving as a replacement for what would’ve previously been the C-Class and E-Class Coupè, the CLE combines both models and ultimately aims to be a more luxurious offering than the C-Class Coupè but sportier than the E-Class Coupè too.
Measuring 4,850mm in length, the CLE Coupè benefits from 10mm more headroom, 19mm more shoulder and elbow room and 72mm more knee room for rear passengers.
Up front, the driver and passenger are treated to a 12.3-inch digital instrument display which is complimented by a portrait-style 11.9-inch central infotainment display.
The front seats in integral sport design have been developed exclusively for the CLE and may be optioned with two loudspeakers at the level of the headrests as part of the Burmester 3D Surround Sound System with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio.
The 11.9-inch central infotainment display boasts several digital innovations borrowed from its bigger E-Class sibling.
The latest generation of the MBUX infotainment system is fitted to the CLE, with the added addition of third-party apps and a new level of personalisation with automated convenience functions. More to follow at the national media launch in May 2024.