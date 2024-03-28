PRICING: Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupè now available in South Africa

The sleek new Mercedes-Benz CLE has officially gone on sale in South Africa. The line-up is rather simple and straight forward, with only two flavors of the sporty-looking Coupè on offer at market launch in March 2024.

The two-model line-up will be spearheaded by the CLE 200 Coupé which is priced from R1,355,350. This model will employ a mild-hybrid 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged motor, producing 150kW and 320Nm of torque, with assistance from an integrated starter generator and 48V electrical system for added efficiency and low-down performance. Power in this model will be sent only to the rear wheels.

Sitting at the top of the CLE Coupè range will be the CLE 300 4MATIC which will see a starting price of R1,430,650. Like the CLE 200, this model employs the same 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged motor with mild-hybrid technology however in this application it produces a meatier 190kW and 400Nm of torque.

As the name suggests, power is sent to all four corners thanks to the 4MATIC system. Unfortunately, no oil-burning CLEs will be making their way to local shores, at least not for the foreseeable future.