Pricing: Most powerful Porsche Cayenne ever - Turbo E-Hybrid debuts with 544kW

Following the debut of the extensively updated Porsche Cayenne earlier this year, the German carmaker has now pulled the covers off the Turbo E-Hybrid flagship version. As before the Turbo E-Hybrid is the most powerful model in the line-up, but with an extra 44kW on tap it’s also the most powerful Cayenne ever.

Porsche claims usable system outputs of 544kW and 950Nm for the new Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid, whose drivetrain pairs an “extensively reworked” 4.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine with 441kW to a 130kW electric motor. It may be the most potent Cayenne ever, but likely owing to the extra weight of the battery and electric motor, it’s not the fastest accelerating. If we go according to its claimed 0-100km/h acceleration time of 3.7 seconds, then the new hybrid model is still 0.4 seconds slower than the 485kW non-electrified Cayenne Turbo GT.

But that doesn’t necessarily render the Turbo E-Hybrid as pointless. Thanks to said battery, which has an increased capacity of 25.9 kWh, the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is said to be capable of covering 82km of city driving on electric power alone. What’s more the new 11kW on-board charger has also reduced the charging times, Porsche says. Granted, if you do a lot of long-distance driving, especially if mountain passes are involved, then the Turbo GT is going to be your Cayenne of choice. But if most of your driving is in the city and you are disciplined enough to charge it regularly, the Turbo E-Hybrid could be the worthy flagship of choice.

It should be comfortable too, thanks to standard two-chamber adaptive air suspension, which now offers an even wider spectrum of adjustability between the Comfort and Sport Plus settings. Customers wanting a sharper driving experience can also order the optional rear-axle steering system and Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control. But then, they might just as well be tempted by the GT Package, inspired by the Turbo GT model and featuring bespoke chassis tuning for sharper steering response, as well as 10mm-lower suspension and the ceramic composite brakes. The GT Package is also set apart by a black exterior trim package and bespoke 22-inch wheels.