Range test shows how far three of SA’s electric cars can go on a single charge

Pretoria: As is the case with fuel consumption figures for petrol and diesel cars, when it comes to the distance that an electric car can travel between charges there is often a significant difference between what the manufacturer claims and what is achievable in the real world. The electric vehicle figures, while usually based on a worldwide test procedure called the WLTP cycle, are further distorted by the fact that EVs tend to be more efficient in urban conditions due to their regenerative braking capability. Of course, this doesn’t help the prospective EV owner who wants to know how many kilometres their vehicle can cover during a long-distance trip.

With this in mind, AutoTrader commissioned a test that would see three locally available EVs lap the Gerotek High Speed Oval at a steady 120km/h. The subjects of this test were the Jaguar I-Pace, BMW i3s and Mini Cooper SE. Unfortunately, fears of a lower long-distance range were confirmed. The Jaguar I-Pace, which has the biggest battery capacity among the trio, at 84.7 kWh, managed just 277.3km around the oval before running out of juice. The BMW i3s managed 168.5km from its 37.9 kWh battery, versus the advertised range of 285km, while the 28.9 kWh Mini Cooper SE covered just 147.7km, down from its claimed 215km. Although the i3 had a range-extender, its fuel tank was emptied to ensure an electric-only range.

However, it’s worth noting that the two new-energy hatchbacks are designed to excel at city driving rather than out on the open road, so their final results are by no means underwhelming. This is particularly true when one considers the average daily commute for SA is a mere 22km one way. “While we believe it’s important to set an official benchmark in South African conditions rather than relying on typically cooler European testing scenarios, our broader aim is simply to educate local consumers,” AutoTrader CEO George Mienie explained. “Range anxiety is a hurdle many potential buyers face and this test will help them form a better understanding of the variations in range when it comes to EVs.