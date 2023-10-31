Ready for a desert dash: Nissan Z Tribute honours Safari Rally winning 240Z

As you might know, Datsun/Nissan had a long and successful stint in rallying, both locally and abroad. On the world stage the Japanese automaker forged its reputation on the Safari Rally with cars such as the 240Z.

Now Nissan has created the Safari Rally Z Tribute as an homage to the older winning machine. The new creation will be shown at the 2023 Sema Show, which takes place in Las Vegas from October 31 until November 3, 2023.

The inspiration for the new car will also be on display at the 2023 Sema Show. The famous No11 240Z won the 1971 East African Safari Rally and the car on show is a vintage replica of the rally-winning machine.